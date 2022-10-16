MBBS will be taught in Hindi; Shivraj Singh Chouhan

According to Vishwas Sarang, the education minister for the state of Madhya Pradesh, teaching medical education in Hindi will have a ‘huge change’ on young people’s life, especially those from Hindi backgrounds. He added that the Hindi first-year textbook launch will take place today and will be attended by both the chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and the union home minister, Amit Shah.

The first state in the nation to begin the MBBS programme in Hindi is Madhya Pradesh. Anatomy, Physiology, and Biochemistry are the first three disciplines chosen to be studied in Hindi.

In a statement to the media, Vishwas Sarang stated: ‘A tremendous day has come. In MP, medical education will start in Hindi for the first time ever. Today at 11 a.m., HM Amit Shah and CM SS Chouhan will introduce the Hindi translations of the textbooks for all three first-year subjects—Anatomy, Physiology, and Biochemistry.’

‘For me, this is a happy development. Now it is obvious that any course can be taught in Hindi if Medical Education can. This will significantly alter the life of young people, particularly those from Hindi-speaking backgrounds’ he added.

For the past 232 days, a team of 97 specialists at Gandhi Medical College in Bhopal has been preparing the book. The Hindi translation of the book is now being completed in English. The position is routinely assessed by Vishwas Sarang, the state’s minister of medical education.

‘We wrote it in very basic terms even though it was not an easy task.It has been designed to aid pupils in their academic pursuits’ a specialist participating in the translation claimed.