‘No, we’re not dead’; Cartoon Network responds to tribute posts

Since the news of Cartoon Network’s merger with Warner Bros. First broke, the internet has been awash in postings and memes. Despite the fact that it was a merger, a sizeable portion of the online community believed it to be the death of Cartoon Network as most of us knew it, which led to a flood of tribute blogs as well.

The studio has now clarified on Twitter that it is not closing down, though. The Cartoon Network official Twitter account responded to the rumours that were going around on Saturday with a witty comment. ‘ We just turned 30; we’re not dead, you know. We won’t be leaving you, dear fans. Your source for adored, cutting-edge cartoons, we have been and always will be There will be more shortly’, examine the tweet.

Y’all we're not dead, we're just turning 30 ? To our fans: We're not going anywhere. We have been and will always be your home for beloved, innovative cartoons ???? More to come soon!#CartoonNetwork #CN30 #30andthriving #CartoonNetworkStudios #FridayFeeling #FridayVibes — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) October 14, 2022

Happy netizens immediately voiced their satisfaction once the studio cleared the air. One tweeted, ‘Relieved to know. Please, never let your pure sense of creativity and furious passion be infiltrated and corrupted by greedy, corporate sell outs just looking for a pay day. Also, fire Zazlav’. While another said, ‘The fact that folks in animation were attempting to convey this but terror mongering tweets were getting viral instead’.

According to WION, Warner Bros. formally confirmed on Tuesday that 125 positions, or 26% of their staff, will be lost across scripted, non-scripted, and continuing programmes. Warner Bros. and Cartoon Network’s merger, according to studio CEO Channing Dungey, might have more consequences than they had anticipated. In a nutshell, the Cartoon Network name is still used, albeit under the Warner Bros. label. Only Warner Bros. officials, however, have the authority to say whether the brand will continue to exist in the future.