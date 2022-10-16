Scholz of Germany asks for a larger European Union

Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, said on Saturday that a larger European Union would be better able to carry its weight in international affairs. He was speaking to a group of social democrats from across Europe.

Scholz has considered enlarging the European Union to include the Balkans and other nations a key tenet of his foreign policy since taking office. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which applied to join the EU early this summer, it has become more urgent.

At the congress, Scholz stated that ‘an EU with 27, 30, 36 nations, with then more than 500 million free and equal citizens, may bring its weight to bear even more powerfully in the globe.’

Currently, the EU has 27 members.

‘I am firmly dedicated to the EU’s expansion. The EU’s continued expansion eastward benefits all of us,’ he said.