Security deters an intruder from breaking into Kim Kardashian’s $60 million mansion

Celebrities are frequently targeted by trespassers, robbers, and stalkers. Kim Kardashian, one of the wealthiest reality TV stars in the country, has had a number of robberies and incursions. And on Saturday, the tycoon avoided another situation that could have easily turned bad.

According to accounts, a potential burglar came dangerously close to breaking into her Hidden Hills home this weekend. He was apprehended and reported to the police by security personnel who were stationed near the main community gate.

Deandre Williams is the name of the trespasser who was apprehended and charged with trespassing and violence, according to TMZ. Security caught him just a few steps from the front door of the house. However, TMZ reported that there was a scuffle between the guards and the trespasser before he was ultimately pinned and taken to the cops.

According to reports, Williams was initially able to sneak past the first defence and pass past community security, but he was stopped by an early-detection intruder system controlled by guards and motion detectors.

According to sources, he was obviously there for Kim because he is completely fixated on her.

Burglars who targeted the Bel Air estate of Kim and her then-husband Kanye West in 2017 broke into their home. It had been almost a year since Kim had been robbed in Paris when the thieves plundered three of the couple’s expensive vehicles.

Kylie Jenner, Kim’s sister, also had to cope with a fan’s intrusion last year. The intruder was arrested at her home after he showed up unannounced and demanded to see the makeup mogul face-to-face. Since he refused to leave, security called the police and held him until they arrived to arrest him.