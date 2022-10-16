‘Suspicious circumstances’ led to the death of Putin’s head of Ukraine mobilization campaign!

The leader of Vladimir Putin’s failed drive to mobilise Ukraine has been discovered dead under ‘suspicious’ circumstances. Lt-Col Roman Malyk, a military commissar, was found dead at his residence in a hamlet in the Primorsky region of Russia. He was 49 years old. According to some reports, he hanged himself.

Police in Russia have started a murder investigation but have not ruled out suicide. After a string of assaults on mobilisation offices around Russia, his ‘suspicious’ death occurs. As resentment over conscription develops, as many as 70 offices have been attacked with Molotov cocktails. According to reports, Russian authorities have opened an inquiry into his death and have not ruled out suicide as a possibility for its origin.

Following Putin’s military call-up last month, there have been several reports of assaults on mobilisation offices around Russia, which may have contributed to Roman Malyk’s murder. In numerous Russian cities, teams of armed enrollment officials working with the police have been coercing males to enlist, according to The Mirror.

Russia’s 2 million-strong military reserves would be partially mobilised, according to Vladimir Putin, ‘to preserve the homeland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity’. Following the announcements, there were widespread demonstrations taking place around the nation, and many Russians were spotted leaving to other nations, according to Reuters.