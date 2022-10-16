The Salaar team releases Prithviraj Sukumaran’s first image as Vardharaja Mannaar on his birthday.

Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran will appear together on film in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar. The Salaar film’s creators released Prithviraj’s first glimpse on his birthday, October 16th. In the poster, he appears to be quite focused. While the film’s creators have just debuted Prithviraj’s first appearance, his benevolent aura has been a complete wonder to witness. While Vardharaja, his role in the movie, will be on par with Prabhas’, it will still result in a lot of conflict between the two actors.

Today, the producers of the much awaited movie Salaar, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, unveiled a brand-new poster. The producers used today as an occasion to wish actor Prithviraj a happy birthday and to debut a new Salaar character. In the movie, Prithviraj will be portrayed as Vardharaja Mannaar. The creators of the poster noted, ‘Vardharaja Mannaar from #Salaar is being introduced. He has always made sure to create a balance and delivered superbly with an amusing and engaging act, whether it be parallel or mainstream, Arthouse or commercial. Happy Birthday to the most adaptable @PrithviOfficial (sic).’

Prithviraj’s part, according to director Prashanth Neel, was described as ‘It is a true delight to have Prithviraj, a superstar, in the movie. Vardharaja Mannaar was the ideal Vardharaja Mannaar. With his outstanding performance, he justified his wonderful presence in the movie by playing such a significant character. Having him in the drama is undoubtedly going to be wild. He has a sizable fan following who will be completely enthralled to watch him portraying such a significant character on screen because he is a superstar in the Malayalam film industry. The opportunity to work with Prithviraj and Prabhas as co-directors of the movie was incredible.’

Following the success of KGF: Chapter 1,

Prabhas and filmmaker Prashanth Neel collaborated on Salaar. Aadhya will be portrayed by Shruti Haasan in the action thriller. The supporting cast includes Madhu Guruswamy, Easwari Rao, and Jagapathi Babu. Salaar may be split into two sections, just like KGF, according to rumours. Salaar, a film produced by Hombale Films and directed by Vijay Kiragandur, will be simultaneously shot in Telugu and Kannada. Additionally, the movie will include dubbing in many languages. The technical team includes composer Ravi Basrur and director of photography Bhuvan Gowda.