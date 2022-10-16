The World Health Summit which starts on October 16 in Berlin aims to inspire creative responses to health concerns

The opening ceremony for the World Health Summit 2022 will take place on October 16 in Berlin, Germany, and feature participation from the WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Presidents of France and Senegal, as well as other dignitaries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is a founding co-organizer of WHS. More than 300 speakers from all around the world are anticipated, including more than 40 WHO specialists, who will share their experience, opinions, and vision in a variety of WHS formats.

The Summit’s objectives are to increase dialogue, encourage creative responses to health problems, establish global health as a major political concern, and advance a global health debate in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Participants will discuss issues like the design of pandemic preparedness and outsmarting pandemics, combating non-communicable diseases, a new perspective on global health financing, sports and health, health in times of war and crises, and health for peace, as well as issues like the role of parliamentarians, health and care workers, cancer control, innovation in global health communications, women and child health, a future without polio, and others from October 16 to 18, 2022.