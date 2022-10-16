This Indian city wins World Green City award’

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has won the overall ‘World Green City Award 2022’ and ‘Living Green for Economic Recovery and Inclusive Growth’ award at the International Association of Horticulture Producers (AIPH) 2022 World Green City Awards 2022 held in Jeju, South Korea.

Also Read: 9 day leave for private school students announced in Abu Dhabi

Hyderabad is the only Indian city that was selected for the award. The city has won not only the category award but the overall ‘World Green City 2022’ award, the best across all six categories. Hyderabad beat cities like Paris (France), Mexico City (Mexico), Montreal (Canada), Fortaleza (Brazil) and Bogota (Colombia).