VinFast recalls third of its marketed electric vehicles in Vietnam to replace the sensors

VinFast of Vietnam announced on Saturday that it will replace the side crash sensors in 730 of its model VF e34 electric vehicles (EVs), which are solely sold on the local market.

Since its launch in late 2018, VinFast, a division of Vingroup (VIC.HM), the largest conglomerate in Vietnam, has sold 2,208 electric vehicles. VinFast started operating in 2019.

According to a statement from VinFast, ‘the side crash sensor of the airbag system equipped with the VF e34 model is likely to face an incompatibility fault with the airbag controller… and consequently may give an inaccurate signal to the controller.’

The business claimed that it has not received any breakdown reports or consumer complaints regarding sensor issues.

In preparation for growth in the US market, where it intends to compete with established manufacturers, VinFast, which stopped producing gasoline-powered cars in August, will begin delivering its first batch of 5,000 all-electric sport utility vehicles in November.

The company intends to sell 750,000 EVs annually by 2026, beginning with the VF8 and VF9 all-electric SUVs, and has already had about 65,000 bookings from around the world.