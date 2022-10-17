Alzheimer’s and dementia could be identified nine years before a diagnosis.

Researchers from all over the world are trying to develop cures for diseases of the brain like Alzheimer’s and dementia. Researchers at the University of Cambridge have made a significant advancement in the diagnosis of the condition, which may now be made years before the first symptoms appear.

They assert that you may be able to recognise indicators of brain deterioration up to nine years before being given a diagnosis for one of the various dementia-related diseases. The goal of the study is to aid at-risk patients who might undergo screening in order to gain access to interventions that lower their risk of contracting one of the illnesses.

Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association has published the study’s findings. For many neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson’s disease, there are currently very few effective treatments, according to researchers. This is largely because these conditions are frequently only diagnosed once symptoms appear, even though the underlying neurodegeneration may have started years or even decades earlier.

Anonymized genetic, lifestyle, and health data was examined in biomedical databases and research resources by University of Cambridge and Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation researchers. The database contained data on around 500,000 people between the ages of 40 and 69.

The data also showed that patients who went on to acquire progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a rare neurological disorder that affects balance, were more than twice as likely to have fallen as healthy people.

The researchers urged people not to worry too much if they had trouble remembering numbers, though. Even healthy people occasionally do better or worse than their peers on tests.