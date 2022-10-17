BJP lashes out as Kejriwal compares Manish Sisodia to Bhagat Singh

On Sunday, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia claimed that Manish Sisodia is a corrupt agent who is lining Arvind Kejriwal’s pockets. After comparing his deputy to Bhagat Singh and calling his government’s conflict with the Center the ‘second freedom struggle,’ the Delhi chief minister made the statement a short while after.

‘Manish Sisodia is less of a deputy CM as he never serves the public and is more of an Arvind Kejriwal corruption agent,’ claimed Gaurav Bhatia during a news conference on Sunday.

‘Arvind Kejriwal these days compares himself with God and his ministers with freedom fighters. I want to tell Mr Kejriwal that he should be ashamed to do so as his corrupt ministers are filling his coffers while Bhagat Singh sacrificed his life for the country,’ he added.

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, earlier in the day compared Bhagat Singh to Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, a minister who is currently imprisoned. This happened after Manish Sisodia was called in by the CBI to testify in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Manish Sisodia, who is the target of the AAP’s direct opposition to the BJP in Gujarat’s upcoming assembly elections, is allegedly going to be detained on Monday.