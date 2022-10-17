By year’s end the Kalashnikov AK 203 will reportedly be built in India says Russia

The Director General of Russia’s Rosoboronexport announced that Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles will be produced in India by year’s end, giving India’s domestic military production a major boost.

An intergovernmental agreement was reached in 2019 between India and Russia to establish the joint venture Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited, which will produce the AK-203 assault rifles. The Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited was co-founded by the Russian state corporation.

The Kalashnikov assault rifle family, whose original member was the AK-47, has an upgraded model called the AK203. By the end of 2022, the Korwa Ordnance Factory will be able to begin producing Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles, according to Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev. ‘Our plans include 100 per cent localisation of the production of legendary Russian assault rifles in India.’

The project, which was unveiled by the Russian President and Indian Prime Minister Modi, seeks to develop millions of these guns that will eventually be a necessary component of the Indian security forces.

Rosoboronexport, the government-run organisation responsible for exports and imports of defence goods from Russia, will take part in the massive DefExpo, which will get underway in Gujarat on October 18.

It is anticipated that the Russian company would speak with the Indian side about producing and supplying AK-203 rifles for the armed forces and other law enforcement organisations during the expo.

Alexander Mikheev pointed out that ‘we look forward to fruitful meetings and negotiations with partners on the entire range of issues related to military-technical cooperation between Russia and India. Rosoboronexport is ready to discuss mutually beneficial projects and talk about its exclusive proposals on joint work.