CM Eknath Shinde’s new party symbol opposed by Sikh community

The Sikh community leaders have now objected to two swords and a shield, the symbol assigned to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Balasaheb’s Shiv Sena, amid the ongoing disputes over the newly assigned election symbols to the two factions of the Shiv Sena. They claimed it to be the Khalsa panth’s religious symbol. The Samata Party has already protested to the Shiv Sena being given a Mashaal, or flaming torch (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

A local Congress leader and former secretary of the Gurudwara Sachkhand Board, Ranjitsingh Kamthekar, has written to the Election Commission (EC) requesting that the sign not be allowed since it carries religious implications. He added they were considering moving the court for the action if the poll body did not take cognizance.

‘Our religious Guru, Shri Guru Gobind Singh had set the sword and shield as the religious symbol of the Khalsa panth,’ he said. Kamthekar continued, EC cited the reasons for them having religious implications while rejecting the trident and mace to these factions. ‘I want to bring to the notice of the EC that even the symbol allotted to the Shinde faction too has religious implications. I hope the EC will take note of it,’ he said.

EC will get an official letter from him following their Monday meeting with other community members, he said. To the EC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other politicians, he tweeted the message.