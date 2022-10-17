Congress leader to Rahul Gandhi: ‘Stop Yatra Now, Go to Himachal and Gujarat.’

On Monday, Congressman Francisco Sardinha, a former governor of Goa, urged Rahul Gandhi to halt the Bharat Jodo Yatra and focus on the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat elections instead.

He asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party can only be defeated by the Congress party (BJP).

The Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress is slated to travel 3,570 km in 150 days. It began on September 7 in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari and will end in Jammu and Kashmir.

The yatra, which is being led by Rahul Gandhi, has so far travelled through Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

‘The Congress values the Bharat Jodo Yatra highly. At the local level, we want the party to expand. Sardinha addressed the media in Panaji during voting for the All India Congress Committee (AICC) president position. He (Rahul Gandhi) has done a fantastic job, but now I want Rahulji to stop immediately and go to Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat where there are elections,’ Sardinha said.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections will take place on November 12 in a single phase, with results being announced on December 8.

Gujarat’s election timetable has not yet been made public by the Election Commission.

Rahul Gandhi, according to Sardinha, needs to rouse the citizens of these two states to vote for the Congress.

The Lok Sabha representative from South Goa claimed that the Indian National Congress is the ‘only party’ that can compete with the BJP and overthrow it.

In his comments on the Monday elections for the next AICC chief, Sardinha suggested that Shashi Tharoor should have dropped out of the contest to allow Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge to win the election without opposition.

He declared, ‘Ninety-nine percent of Goa’s Congressmen will vote for Mallikarjun Kharge.’