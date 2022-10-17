Congress Prez Polls – 2022 Live Updates: Kharge or Tharoor – Polling begins as Congress votes for its new leader

Congress President Election 2022 Live: According to news source PTI, voting is now taking place for the Congress presidential elections. The voting period, which started at roughly 10 am, will conclude at 4 pm. On October 19, the findings are anticipated to be made public. Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates, who make up the electoral college for choosing the party leader, will determine the fate of the Congress party. The only two candidates are senior party figures Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor.

With the support of many senior figures, Kharge has been referred to be the ‘unofficial official candidate’ of the Gandhi family, whilst Tharoor has positioned himself as the candidate of change. It will be the sixth time in the party’s roughly 137-year existence that the party’s president will be chosen through an election process.

In India, both candidates have been active in their campaigns. Sonia is a ‘vital player’ in the Congress, according to Kharge, and the party cannot function without the direction and counsel of the Gandhis, he claimed in an interview with the Indian Express. ‘Implementing the organisational improvements stated at the Chintan Shivir in Udaipur is his top responsibility’, he continued. When it came to obtaining the delegates, Tharoor argued that the competition was not fair. He emphasised that although a number of PCC heads and senior leaders were unavailable for a meeting with him during his trips to their various states, they were warmly received and expressed their support for Kharge when he was there.