Covid-19 pandemic: here’s what we can keep in mind for a healthier future

Nearly three years ago, the Covid-19 pandemic engulfed the world, and many people fought for their lives. A World Health Organization (WHO) analysis estimates that more than 4.7 million people perished in India, which is more than nearly 10 times what the official data indicate.

However, the crippling effects of the illness were steadily reversed by strict precautions like restricting travel, doing cleanliness checks, isolating oneself from others, and using masks wherever possible.

But there are things that the coronavirus pandemic taught us. The foremost being: keep yourself healthy.’What we’ve learnt from the last few years is that in any country, not just India, which is a developing country, even in a developed country, a pandemic can be so devastating, despite having top class sanitation and medical treatments,’ said Dr Alok Kumar Agarwal, Physician at Apollo Hospital, New Delhi.

In November 2019, Covid-19 quickly expanded to several countries, beginning in Wuhan, China. In 2020 and 2021, there were two significant lockdowns in India. Many infected people eventually experienced long-lasting difficulties during this time. It is a very contagious illness. Many people have experienced problems with their lungs. In actuality, they have been debilitated for quite some time, according to Dr. Agarwal.

The infection’s aftereffects have had a significant negative influence on people’s health. Here are few lessons that the Covid-19 pandemic can teach us.

CARE FOR YOUR HEALTH

Pay attention to your diet, do regular exercise, and make sure you consume enough calories to fuel your day.

Obese patients experienced kidney failure, hepatitis, and diabetes. High mortality was observed. People should maintain their health so that illnesses will strike them less frequently, he advised.

HYGIENE IS IMPORTANT

All types of viruses can be gotten rid of by keeping your body and your environment clean. As you travel, be sure to carry hand sanitizer. Wash your hands thoroughly, following the WHO’s recommendations. Keep the kitchen and bathroom clean, and use disinfectants in various parts of the house.

MASK UP

‘The virus spreads through the mouth and nose and eventually even secretes from there because this is a respiratory illness. Maintain a clean handshake. You must shield your face, especially if you are sneezing. Despite the government’s more lax stance on mask usage, you should avoid contact with anyone who has an illness and wear a mask in busy areas,’ Dr. Agarwal gave advice. Bring your mask along with you when you travel.

CHECK YOUR IMMUNITY

Keep your immunity strong. Those who have low immunity should pay special attention to their needs. According to Dr Agarwal, if you have diabetes or hypertension, you should keep your sugar controlled. People with heart disease are susceptible to all sorts of diseases including the influenza virus. ‘You should take more care in the infectious period,’ he added.