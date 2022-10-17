Dough Ramsey, the COO of Beyond Meat, resigns after being accused of biting a man’s nose

The chief operational officer of Beyond Meat has departed the business following his arrest in September.

Following a brawl outside an Arkansas Razorbacks football game, 53-year-old Doug Ramsey was taken into custody. His employment with the corporation was terminated on September 20th, according to records provided to the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

On October 14, Ramsey had his last day at the company. As per the filing, Ramsey might have willingly left the company that makes plant-based beef, pigs, and chicken or he might have been fired.

Ramsey left a few weeks after being charged with third-degree assault and making terroristic threats on September 17, according to his arrest records, according to Az Central.

He was eventually freed, though, after posting a $10,000 bond.

Ramsey got into a road rage altercation during the Razorbacks’ game versus Missouri State, according to the preliminary police report, local Arkansas television reported.

According to a complaint, a man punched through the back of Ramsey’s glass after his vehicle collided with Ramsey’s. He bit the skin off the tip of the man’s nose several times as he got out of the car and even threatened to kill him.