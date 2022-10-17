Fire at Indian Oil’s Haldia refinery, 3 workers injured

On Monday night, a fire at the Haldia refinery of Indian Oil Corporation resulted in at least three worker injuries. As a result of a flash fire caused by hot water falling into the gas mixing plant and injuring the workers, burns were sustained. There were no casualties reported.

Following the incident, the area has been sealed. After receiving basic care at the Haldia refinery facility, the injured personnel have been sent to a hospital in Kolkata.

A large flash fire at the Naptha-Hydrogen mixing unit in the IOC’s Haldia refinery in December of last year resulted in at least three worker deaths and more than 40 worker injuries. The incident happened at a refinery unit when workers were preparing for a shutdown.

The refinery had released a statement saying, ‘The primary cause seems to be a flash fire leading to burn injuries to 44 persons and 3 persons have unfortunately succumbed to their injuries.’

To prevent such horrible incidents that call attention to worker safety, the district magistrate met with the owners of many factories, including the IOC refinery. The district magistrate met with the owners of several factories, including the IOC refinery, to discuss worker safety in order to stop such tragic incidents from occurring.