Gauri Khan admits that her mother in Delhi ‘remote-controls’ events in Mannat.

Interior designer Gauri Khan, who is also Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, shared the key to their well-organized home. She claimed that Savita Chhiba, her mother, runs Mannat ‘via remote control’ from Delhi.

Gauri claimed in an interview that her mother manages the house remotely and is continuously on call with the Mannat workers via WhatsApp. She continued by saying that it accomplishes two goals: it keeps her mother busy and the staff on their toes.

‘My mother, who is in Delhi, has largely supervised my organisation remotely. She and the workers are on the hotline, and WhatsApp messages and back-and-forth photographs are being exchanged.’ ‘This area needs to be thoroughly cleaned, this area needs to be sanitised,’ and so on. She is kept occupied, and it also keeps my workers under control, Gauri told NDTV.

‘I have learned so much from her; she effectively runs my house via phone, messaging, and remote control. She has been a tremendous assistance,’ she continued.

Gauri is also planning to publish a coffee-table book with the working title My Life in Design. The book, which will be published the following year, will include never-before-seen photographs of her projects, family, and home as well as information about her career as an interior designer.

Gauri stated in a statement, ‘There are a number of instances in my development as a designer that I would like to document for history. The book will have unique images and information that, in my opinion, could help aspiring designers or those who are simply interested in the field of design. I was able to work on this coffee-table book throughout the lockdown, and I will be overjoyed when it is published soon.’