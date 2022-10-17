Ghulam Nabi Azad says, Restoration of J-K’s statehood our core agenda

In advance of the assembly elections, Ghulam Nabi Azad, the chairperson of the Democratic Azad Party (DAP), called for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood on Sunday.

The former Congress leader also urged members of his party to start a mass contact program to rally support for the Democratic Azad Party. The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir stressed that his party is committed to promoting increased inter – communal harmony and social cohesion.

‘Restoration of statehood, protection of land and jobs for natives and the return and rehabilitation of migrant Kashmiri Pandits is the core agenda of our party,’ hulam Nabi Azad said in a speech to Democratic Azad Party workers in Kathua.

The leader claimed that Jammu residents are worried about the delay in Jammu and Kashmir regaining their statehood. Azad added, ‘The BJP government must not procrastinate on the matter (of restoration of statehood). We need it back before the holding of assembly elections so that our own people can run the administration.’

In all the regions and subregions, he claimed, his party is committed to easing the desires and aspirations of every part of society. ‘The cadre must reach out to the people and help them get solutions to their problems. We will try to work out a strong front to provide good governance to the people,’ Azad said.