In Bihar, college students protest on being asked to remove hijab before exam

On Sunday, a group of Muslim girls protested in front of the Mahant Darshan Das Mahila (MDDM) College in Muzzafarpur, Bihar. They claimed that when they refused to remove their hijabs before taking the exams, offensive remarks were made.

One of the students said that some girls had arrived at MDDM College wearing a headscarf to take the intermediate sent-up exams. When the girls entered the classroom, the teacher, Ravi Bhushan, asked them to take off their hijabs because he thought they might be concealing a Bluetooth device.

As per to reports, the girls requested that the teacher call a women guard so they could get checked out. They even told him that if the guard found any objectionable material on anyone, then that person would leave without taking the examination.

The students claimed that the teacher disregarded their request and insisted that they take off their hijabs before taking the test. The girls claimed that Shashi Bhushan, one of the teachers, even referred to the kids as ‘anti-national.’

‘He started saying that you live here and you sing there. Just go to Pakistan,’ alleged the students.

The students refused to take the exam out of outrage over the teacher’s offensive comments, and instead held a protest outside the campus gate.