New Delhi: On the day of Congress Presidential polls, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, who is pitted against party veteran Mallikarjun Kharge for the post of the Congress Chief said on Monday that the revival of the grand old party has begun whatever the outcome and that the fate of the Indian National Congress lies in the hands of the party workers.

Voting for the Congress presidential polls commenced at 10 am today and will culminate at 4 pm. Results will be declared on October 19. The fate of the Congress party will be decided by over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates who comprise the electoral college for electing the party chief. Tharoor said that he was confident of winning the election but acknowledged the odds stacked against him. ‘I am confident. The fate of the Congress party is in the hands of party workers. The odds have been stacked against us as the party leaders and establishment were overwhelmingly with the other candidate’, Tharoor told mediapersons at Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram today.

Tharoor also said he had spoken to Kharge earlier in the day. ‘Today I spoke to Mr Kharge and said whatever has happened, we remain colleagues and friends’, Tharoor said. Kharge also told ANI today: ‘It is part of our internal election. Whatever we said to each other is on a friendly note. Together we have to build the party. (Shashi) Tharoor telephoned me and wished me luck and I also said the same’.

Tharoor took to Twitter and said that they shared ‘devotion to the success of the Congress’.

Spoke to Mallikarjun @kharge this morning to wish him well & to reaffirm my respect for him & our shared devotion to the success of @incIndia. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 17, 2022

Previously, Tharoor had said that if one just ‘plays safe’, they lose. He had tweeted, ‘Some people play safe in order not to lose. But if you just play safe, you will definitely lose’.

"Some people play safe in order not to lose. But if you just play safe, you will definitely lose." #ThinkTomorrowThinkTharoor — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 17, 2022

This is the sixth time in its nearly 137-year-old history that polls are being conducted to elect the national president of the party. In the 2017 elections, Rahul Gandhi became the president unopposed.