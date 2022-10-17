Sanjay Singh, AAP member, injured in fight with police

Sanjay Singh, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, was hurt during a fight with the police that took place today outside the Delhi offices of the Central Bureau of Investigation. AAP members and leaders protesting Manish Sisodia’s questioning by the CBI for the Delhi excise policy scam were held outside the CBI office.

‘Today during the scuffle, the BJP’s police dragged us away. See the blood marks. See the injury. See my kurta pajama. Today you are tearing our kurta, the people will tear yours in the elections. Use everything in your power to commit more crimes. We won’t stop, we won’t bow down. This is the Aam Aadmi Party: we will fight and win. Inquilaab zindabaad,’ In a video message sent from the bus carrying detained leaders to the police station, the MP said.

In the video, Singh’s pants were torn and his kurta’s sleeves were covered in blood. Visual evidence indicated that the officers carried him while picking him up by his knees and hands.

Dramatic video from the scene showed the cops shoving the AAP leaders and employees who were being held aboard a bus. Many people alleged that the police mistreated them.

As Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia visited the CBI office for questioning, a strong police presence was set up outside. Sisodia predicted that he will be arrested by the CBI today before leaving for the office.

‘CBI raid was conducted at my house for 14 hours, nothing came out. Searched my bank locker, nothing came out in it. They did not find anything in my village. Now they have called me to CBI Headquarters at 11 am tomorrow. I will go and give my full cooperation. Satyameva Jayate,’ Sisodia tweeted last night.