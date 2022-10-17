What Sri Lanka’s shocking loss to Namibia could signify for the Rohit Sharma-led team at the T20 World Cup?

One had no idea that the 2022 T20 World Cup would start with an early upset when it began on Sunday at Kardinia Park in Geelong. Eight teams are vying for the final four spots in the Super 12 stage, which is set to begin on October 22. Sri Lanka and West Indies were the clear favourites for the World Cup preliminary round. But 14th-ranked Namibia shocked 2014 champions and newly crowned Asia Cup winners Sri Lanka by 55 runs in the first game of the tournament. What this unexpected loss for Sri Lanka could signify for Team India, captained by Rohit Sharma, in this World Cup, however, became the topic of discussion that gained more traction following the game.

The preliminary stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup consists of two groups. In the Super 12, Group 1 will consist of Afghanistan, England, Australia, and New Zealand along with the winner of Group A and the runner-up of Group B. And in the Super 12, Group 2 will include of South Africa, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and the winners of Groups A and B.

Many predicted Sri Lanka would be in Group 1 and West Indies in Group 2 before the competition began on Sunday, which might have provided for a very even matchup on either side. But Sri Lanka’s unexpected loss has completely upended the campaign.

If Namibia goes on a winning streak and Sri Lanka wins their final two games against the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates, Dasun Shanaka’s team may qualify for Group 1 of the Super 12 by virtue of placing second in Group A. In the meantime, if West Indies performs as expected, Group 1 in 2018 World Cup will undoubtedly become a ‘group of death,’ meaning India would have its work cut out for it to advance to the semifinal round of the competition.