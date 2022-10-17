Woman Assaulted For Refusing To ‘Wife-Swap’: Read more…

Bhopal: In an unbelievable instance, a lady was allegedly attacked by her husband for refusing to participate in a game of ‘wife swap’, according to the authorities on Sunday. The event happened in a hotel room in the Rajasthani city of Bikaner, and a case was filed there. According to rumours, the wife of the complaint worked as a manager in a five-star hotel in Bikaner.

The woman allegedly stated the following in the police report: ‘Ammar (husband) locked her in the hotel room and snatched her phone. After two days in Bikaner, Ammar reached in an inebriated state. Drinking alcohol, taking drugs, having physical relations with different girls, and even having sex with boys were normal for him’.

In order to participate in the wife swap game, her spouse had requested her. The complainant stated, ‘He attacked me, labelled me uncultured, and had unnatural intercourse with me when I refused to participate in the game’. The complaint further emphasised that despite declining to participate in the game, she suffered serious injuries while playing it.

She further mentioned that her sister-in-law and her husband, as well as her mother-in-law, requested a dowry of 50 lakhs according to the police complaint. She said that her in-laws didn’t listen to her issues and instead criticised her for being ‘modern’. The complainant claimed that months of abuse caused her health to worsen after she was hurt.

Subsequently, she was transported to her mother’s house by her relatives, where she later lodged a complaint. Anjana Dhurve, the woman in charge of the police station, stated that a complaint had been filed under sections 377, 498a, 323, 506, 34, and 3/4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act against the accused wife’s husband, her mother-in-law, and her sister-in-law. There are ongoing additional inquiries into the situation.