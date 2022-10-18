55% of business owners believe that employees who work from home should be closely monitored: study

Millions of working professionals entered a new era of remote work as a result of the terrible coronavirus epidemic, which led to a dramatic change in the working culture of a sizable portion of the worldwide workforce. The constant employee supervision that characterised office culture is now uncommon in the work-from-home setting. Employers increasingly require monitoring on a more regular basis.

A survey by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CiPD), a professional organisation for HR and management staff, found that about 55% of employers think that people who work from home should be watched to ensure productivity.

The more than 2,000 supervisors with whom the CiPD interacted agreed that information on remote workers should be gathered, including the amount of time spent on laptops daily and email-sending habits, in order to detect those who are at risk of burnout.

Where workplace monitoring is in place, the CIPD and HiBob urge employers to consider its purpose and to be clear to staff about what is being monitored and why. However, only three in ten (28%) leaders say their organisations use software to monitor the productivity of home workers.

According to Hayfa Mohdzaini, senior research adviser at the CiPD, the shift to hybrid and remote working has ‘fueled the discussion on employee monitoring practises and what is acceptable.’

‘It’s understandable for businesses to want to gain insight into what their staff spends time on or how long anything takes them to do, but collecting more information than is needed to fulfil any audit purpose could undermine trust and have an impact on the relationship between staff and employers, irrevocably damaging employee engagement-the cornerstone of any HR strategy,’ said Ronni Zehavi, CEO and Co-Founder of HR software company HiBob.