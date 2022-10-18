Bengaluru government bus driver arrested for mowing down 2 women

In Bengaluru, two people were struck and killed by a bus, causing a traffic accident. The pillion rider died from her injuries in a hospital after being shifted there, whilst the driver of the scooter died on the spot . Police have arrested the bus driver.

The two women were riding a scooter in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru, when they ran over a pothole and fell to the ground. One of the women was killed instantly as they fell and were crushed by a government bus.

Umadevi, the pillion rider, was taken to Rajajinagar’s ESI hospital after sustaining severe injuries. Yesterday at 6 o’clock, she died from her injuries after refusing hospital treatment.

Maruti Rao, a bus driver for the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), has a complaint filed against him. The Malleswaram traffic cops arrested him.

The victim’s family has not yet made a complaint, and the death caused by the pothole has not yet been verified, according to police officials. After the victim’s family lodges a complaint, officials stated, the pothole angle will be looked into.