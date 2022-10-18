Diwali 2022: Shopping malls, retail outlets and brands in UAE announces special offers

Dubai: Shopping malls, retail outlets and brands in Dubai announced special Diwali celebrations and offers for customers.

BurJuman Mall announced that a lucky winner who spends over Dh250 have the chance to enter a raffle to win one year of rent-free living in a one-bedroom apartment located in the heart of Dubai Creek. Damas is offering a free 1-gram 22k gold coin with every diamond purchase of Dh2,500; or 2 coins when spending Dh10,000 or more on diamonds during October 29 and 30 . There will also be no making-charges on selected 22k gold jewellery. Shoppers can try their luck in the raffle draw to win a diamond jewellery set

Oasis Mall has announced a special Spend & Win promotion. 75% off has announced by the shopping mall. Shoppers spending Dh200 from October 14 to 24 will be entered into a draw, with 4 prizes of Dh5,000. Special Diwali offers can also be found at branches of Lulu Hypermarket from October to 28.

Dubai Festival Plaza is hosting a Diwali Bazaar until October 23 from noon until 10pm. A rangoli competition will also be held on Sunday, with cash prizes of up to Dh3,000 to be won. Burjuman Mall is hosting a bazaar till October 30 from 12pm to 10pm.From October 15 to 24, the Waterfront Market will put up live Indian-inspired cooking stations and recipes shared by the market’s executive resident chef Christos Lymperis.