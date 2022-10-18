Dubai announces winter camping season dates

Dubai: Dubai Municipality announced the winter camping season dates. The civic authority also informed that applications for temporary winter camp permits can be now submitted.

The camping season at Al Awir-1 will commence on November 1, 2022 and will last until the end of April 2023.

Dubai Municipality informed that all required documents must be submitted with the permit application via Dubai Municipality’s website, www.dm.gov.ae, including a valid copy of their passport issued by the Emirate of Dubai, and an extract of civil registry. The permitted period for camping is 6 months, with a minimum of a 3-month permit. It costs 44 fils per square metre per week, and campers cannot exceed 400 square metres per single camp.