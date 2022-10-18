FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar announces entry rules for fans from UAE, Saudi Arabia

Doha: Ministry of Interior in Qatar has announced entry rules for football fans from UAE and Saudi Arabia. Ministry announced that football fans who wish to enter Qatar through the Abu Samra border with an exceptional entry permit in their cars must have an approved vehicle entry permit through the Hayya platform.

Abu Samra land border crossing between Qatar and Saudi Arabia can now receive 4,000 travellers per hour and is open for visitors. The entry procedures to be followed at the border crossing have been divided into different categories as follows:

For citizens, residents and GCC nationals holding Qatari ID cards (cars with Qatari number plates)

They will have enter the country as regularly as under normal circumstances, provided that:

The vehicle carrying them must have a Qatari number plate.

A Hayya card is not compulsory.

Fans with special permission

A confirmed accommodation approved through the Hayya platform for a minimum of 5 nights is a must for the driver only.

There should be a minimum of 3 people in the vehicle and shall not exceed a maximum of 6 people, while all of them should carry a Hayya card.

Apply for the vehicle entry permit on the official Hayya platform. If approved, the applicant will receive an email with a link to obtain the vehicle insurance electronically.

Upon completion of the insurance, the applicant must follow up on the platform within 24 hours to obtain the permit by paying a non-refundable fee of QAR 5,000 (Dh5,043).

Fans need to note that the vehicle entry permit is for single use only and cannot be used for multiple visits.

One-day-fan:

Those crossing the Abu Samra land border to attend a match or matches within 24 hours can enter and exit Qatar without prior hotel reservations. However, the following conditions are required for their entry.

Carry a Hayya Card (One day fan category)

Pre-reservation of border parking space via Hayya platform prior to arrival in Qatar.

Parking is free for the first 24 hours from the time of entry.

A service charge of QAR 1,000 applies for the second day. If the vehicle is parked more than 48 hours after entry, the vehicle will be towed and an additional towing fee of QAR 1,000 (Dh1,008) will be charged.

Travel in Qatar buses from Abu Samra checkpoint to Doha Central Station (Al Messila) or Al Qalayel meeting point for families and friends.

The parking reservation service will be available from November 1, 2022, and can be used with the Hayya card.

Arrivals by bus:

For those arriving by bus, the following conditions are required for entry:

All passengers are required to carry a Hayya Card.

Reach the arrivals hall at the checkpoint to complete the entry procedures into the country.

Take the Qatar buses from the border to Doha Central Station (Al Messila) or to the Family and Friends Meet and Greet Area outside the border at Al Qalayel.

Commercial trucks will be allowed to enter through the Abu Samra Border Crossing from 11.00pm to 6.00am from November 15 to December 22, 2022.