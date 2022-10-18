FIR filed against builder’s son in Mohali for opening fire in celebration of getting new car

In accordance with Section 336 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the arms act, Mohali Police on Tuesday filed a FIR against Shubam Rajput, the son of a well-known builder, for allegedly brandishing a pistol and firing a shot into the air in Sector 82 of Mohali.

The young man reportedly fired into the air in celebration of getting a new car. On social media, a video of the incident has gone viral. The accused resides in the Mohali district of Punjab’s Kharar town. The Mohali Police are carrying out thorough investigation on the case and attempting to learn more about the weapon found with the accused.

The young man can be seen firing several ammunition rounds while standing close to his just bought car in the viral video. The video appears to have been filmed within the showroom.