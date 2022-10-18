Florida county reports infections caused by ‘flesh-eating’ bacteria after Hurricane Ian!

On September 28–29, Hurricane Ian tore across Florida, leaving a path of devastation in its wake. Recovery efforts are in progress, but the difficulties still exist since individuals must now contend with environmental dangers that might pose grave health risks. One of the most violent hurricanes to ever hit the United States, Hurricane Ian, had tremendous impact on millions of people. According to authorities, Florida alone had more than 100 fatalities. Those who were touched are still struggling since the strong Category 4 Hurricane Ian slammed onshore and wrecked homes, restaurants, and businesses.

The experts estimate that it might take months and $50 billion or more to reconstruct the areas of Florida that were wrecked. People across the state are coping with significant health concerns as a result of the recovery operations. According to officials quoted by CBS News, there has been an increase in lethal diseases brought on by Vibrio vulnificus bacteria following the storm and subsequent floods.

Vibrio vulnificus has been linked to potentially fatal wound infections, according to a CDC investigation. Numerous victims have required limb amputations or critical care. A fifth of those who have this sickness pass away, according to the research. The Lee County health department stated in a press release earlier this month that the virus ‘has the potential to cause serious illness or death’.

In Lee County this year alone, these illnesses have been verified in at least 29 cases and four fatalities, according to state data that was updated last Friday. After Hurricane Ian, at least two instances have been noted. According to a statement sent to CBS News on Monday by a county health department official, exposure to floodwaters and standing water from Hurricane Ian has resulted in an extraordinary rise in Vibrio vulnificus infections in Lee County, Florida.

People should ‘always be aware of the potential risks associated when exposing open wounds, cuts, or scratches on the skin to warm, brackish, or salt water,’ the statement said. ‘Sewage spills, like those caused by Hurricane Ian, may increase bacteria levels. As the post storm situation evolves, individuals should take precautions against and infection and illness caused by Vibrio vulnificus,’ it continued.