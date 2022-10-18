Forex Market: Indian rupee gain against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee surged against the US dollar. The positive trend in the Indian share market and weakening of the US dollar has supported the local currency.

At the Indian interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 82.21 against the US dollar. During trading, it reached at 82.08, a gain of 22 paise over its previous close. The domestic currency is trading at 22.36 against the UAE dirham. On Monday, the Indian rupee depreciated by 11 paise to close at 82.30 against the US dollar.

Also Read: Loans to become costlier as SBI hikes lending rates

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.10% to 112.15. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital markets, as they offloaded shares worth Rs3.72 billion.