Indian Railways announces 46 special trains

New Delhi: The Indian railways will operate 46 special trains (in pairs). These trains were announced to cater the extra rush of passengers during the ongoing festive season. These special trains will connect Indian cities to the major destinations of Bihar till Chhath Puja.

Special trains running on the occasion of Chhath Mahaparv will be available for Bihar from places like Delhi, Mumbai, Gujarat, Bengal, and other states. Among them, 25 special trains will run from Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Jaynagar, Saharsa, and Barauni in the North Bihar to Delhi.

Train number 01676 from Anand Vihar to Muzaffarpur will run from Anand Vihar at 11:15 am on October 17 and reach Muzaffarpur at 10 pm on October 18.

1. Train number 04314 will run from Dehradun to Muzaffarpur on October 20 and October 23 at 17:15 pm.

2. Train number 04054 will run from Anand Vihar to Muzaffarpur on October 22 and October 28 at 12:00 pm.

3. Train number 04082 will run from Anand Vihar to Muzaffarpur on October 27 at 12:00 pm.

4. Train number 04052 will run from Anand Vihar to Saharsa on October 27 at 15:25 pm.

5. Train number 04004 will run from Delhi to Darbhanga on October 22 and October 28 at 2:20 am.

6. Train number 01676 will run from Anand Vihar to Muzaffarpur time October 17 to November 10 at 15:00 pm.7. Train number 01662 will run from Anand Vihar to Saharsa from October 29 to November 10 at 11:10 am.

7. Train number 01668 will run from Anand Vihar to Jaynagar on October 18 to November 11 at 10:30 am.