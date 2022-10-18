IRCTC scam: Tejashwi Yadav’s bail won’t be revoked by Delhi court

On Tuesday, Delhi special court rejected the CBI’s request to have Tejashwi Yadav, the deputy chief minister of Bihar, have his bail revoked in connection with the IRCTC scandal.

However, Special Judge Geetanjali Goel urged Yadav to be more circumspect and pick acceptable phrases.

At a recent news conference, the CBI alleged that Yadav had attempted to obstruct the legal system, frustrate the entire investigation and the ensuing trial, and ‘blatantly exploited the liberty accorded to him.’

After hearing arguments in which Yadav asserted that he had not broken any of the terms of the bail that had previously been granted to him, the judge issued the instructions.

‘Yadav and I are the opposition parry, and it is our obligation to bring up any misconduct. The current administration is ‘misusing’ the CBI and ED. This is how all opposition parties feel’ Yadav’s attorney spoke to the court.

Yadav was granted bail by the court in October 2018 after he showed up in response to a summons issued against him in the case involving alleged irregularities in the awarding of the operational contract for two Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotels to a private company.