Kashmiri Pandit’s killing; Activists protest outside Hurriyat office, blame outfit

A group of people, including social activists, municipal officials, and Kashmiri Pandits, staged a protest outside the Hurriyat Conference office in Srinagar on Monday, one week after a Kashmiri Pandit farmer was slain by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

The protesters assembled outside the Hurriyat office of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in Rajbagh and staged a protest. They blamed the Hurriyat for the bloodshed in the Kashmir Valley.

A banner that had been erected atop the Hurriyat office’s gate was covered in white paint by one of the protesters. The separatist amalgam’s signboard was knocked down and ‘India’ was daubed on the main gate of the Hurriyat’s offices.

A Kashmiri Pandit farmer named Puran Krishan Bhat was killed by terrorists on Saturday in front of his family home in the Chowdhary Gund area in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. On Sunday, Bhat was cremated in Jammu. The Hurriyat issued a statement denouncing ‘the hooliganism’ conducted by ‘sponsored goons with police as bystanders’ outside its office.

‘It is a petty attempt at diverting attention from the authorities’ failure to safeguard the lives of Kashmiri Pandits. It is shameful that the unfortunate killing is being exploited for promoting propaganda against Hurriyat, whose activists and leaders are either in jails or under house detention,’ the separatist amalgam said.

According to the statement, the Hurriyat has consistently advocated for the peaceful return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley and has, in principle, denounced all forms of killing.