Mohanlal-Vysakh movie ‘Monster’ faces ban in GCC: Reports

Kochi: Megastar Mohanlal’s latest movie ‘Monster’, that was set to hit the theatres this Diwali has been banned in GCC countries, claims reports. The first Mohanlal-Vysakh combo since the blockbuster Pulimurugan, has reportedly been banned in gulf, except in the UAE, over lesbian content allegedly used in the movie.

According to reports, the filmmakers have decided to re-submit the movie to the censor board after making necessary changes. However, it’s said that it would take a little longer for the filmmakers to complete the formalities and they may not be able to release the film in Gulf on the same day as India. If that happens, it would impact the film’s opening day collection significantly.

The trailer launch of Monster in Dubai is expected to take place on Wednesday, and stars including Mohanlal and Honey Rose are expected to attend the event. As per reports, the shows will be replaced by ‘Padavettu’ starring Nivin Pauly that is set for a worldwide release on October 21. Monster is directed by Vysakh from a script written by Udaykrishna. The movie also stars Lakshmi Manchu, Lena, Honey Rose, Siddique, Sudev Nair, K B Ganesh Kumar, and Jess Sweejan.