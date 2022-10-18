Rest Vroom: A car accident damages Japan’s oldest toilet

According to authorities, a Japanese man in charge of protecting cultural heritage unintentionally crashed his automobile into the nation’s oldest toilet, which was located in a centuries-old Buddhist temple.

An alleged toilet at Tofukuji Temple in western Kyoto is thought to be from the 15th century, making it a significant cultural asset.

However, the 30-year-old driver from the Kyoto Heritage Preservation Association ‘ruined’ the site’s original wooden entrance when he inadvertently rear-ended it on Monday morning, said police.

‘After parking in front of the restroom, the driver pressed the throttle to restart the vehicle but failed to see that he was still in reverse.’

A Kyoto police spokesman stated, ‘We’ve been told it’s going to take a lot of work to restore.:

Norihiko Murata, a Kyoto official in charge of cultural heritage preservation said that, the latrines themselves—two rows of pits—survived intact despite minimal damage to the interior walls and the walls themselves.

Although it is no longer in use, monks used to use the restroom as a part of their austere training.

Naturally, Murata found it upsetting that such damage had been done to a portion of this priceless cultural asset.

We’ll talk about how to rehabilitate it while preserving as much of its cultural significance as we can.