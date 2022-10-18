Scientists reveal how gravity is shaping Earth from within after giving the planet its unique shape

The single force that controls space-time and the reason we stand on Earth as we do is gravity. According to new study, gravity is also responsible for Earth’s distinctive shape and is still reshaping the planet from within. And if you believe that the Earth is spherical, you are mistaken, and this will come as a surprise to those who believe that it is flat.

The Earth is ellipsoid because, like all the other planets in our solar system, gravity has pounded on it for much of its existence. The ellipsoid form of the planet accounts for why there is a greater separation between the equator and the surface of the planet than between the poles.

Researchers have now discovered how gravitational forces that are located deep beneath the Earth’s interior and that cause dramatic changes along faults have contributed to the formation of the planet’s shape and terrain. Rocks that were formerly almost 30 kilometres below the surface are exposed as a result of these faults, which also cause the mountain belt to collapse.

There are additional variables at work in addition to how gravity has affected the shape of the Earth. These include the planet’s uneven surface, the planet’s uneven inner resource distribution, and the irregular crustal and mantle layers.