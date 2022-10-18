Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray are invited to the Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

In order to issue invites for them to participate in the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is slated to visit Maharashtra in November, a group from the Congress met with Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party, and Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of the Shiv Sena.

The delegation included Mumbai Congress chairman Bhai Jagtap, party chiefs Vishwajit Kadam, Amar Rajurkar, Naseem Khan, and Sandeep Tambe in addition to former chief minister Ashok Chavan, former state chief Balasaheb Thorat, and party in-charge for Maharashtra HK Patil.

The Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra would cover 3,570 miles in 150 days. It started on September 7 at Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, and will finish in Jammu and Kashmir. It will enter Maharashtra on November 7.

The yatra, which is being led by Rahul Gandhi, has so far travelled through Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi includes the NCP and the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray (MVA).