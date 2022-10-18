The ‘fatal cocktail’ of BMW, beer, & bravado lead to a shocking highway crash!

‘Chaaro marenge (all four of us will die).

One minute, be calm and only then can I drive.

Let’s put on some music.

No no, don’t.

How does this work without music?

It’ll work.

130 now.

We will touch 300. Put on your seatbelts.

Straight roads ahead now. Step on the gas.

170. Are you recording this?

Hit 300, hit 300.

Hit harder.

Aaraam se, aaram se (take it easy)’.

The conversation inside the BMW that crashed today on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh is captured in this transcript. The driver was encouraged to reach 300 km/h as the speedometer’s readings increased to almost 230 km/h. The engine revved. A Facebook live video, a recently purchased used BMW, a doctor, an engineer, two other people, beer cans in the front cup holders, safety belt advise, a UP highway, and finally a tragic accident. Nobody survived.

Within a short period of time, the BMW hurtling down the Purvanchal Expressway struck a container truck, killing all four people inside. Due to the collision, the automobile crashed. Because of how bad the collision was, the four people’s body parts were thrown across the roadway, and the only thing that was left of the opulent car was a twisted mass of iron.

Their horrible split-second tragedy is said to have been caused by a detour on a patchy section of the roadway, but the four men’s deadly arrogance cannot be disregarded either. The four were struck head-on by a container truck travelling from the opposite direction, who seemed to be oblivious of the detour and the uneven part that had recently caved in as a result of the constant rain. In Bihar’s Sasaram, four families who lost loved ones as a result of the four friends’ quest for speed are in mourning.

TRAFFIC RULES

The limit is 100 km/h, as per the highway speeding regulations. However, because of the lengthy, winding roads and the generally low volume of traffic, many drivers accelerate beyond what is legal. Although officials have not yet confirmed if the motorist was operating a vehicle while under the influence, the can of drink, which looks to be beer, on the front also suggests possible drunk driving.

CENTRAL DATA ON CRASH DEATHS

In India, several collisions are recorded every day, but some stand out and leave a lasting impression on people due to their size and shock. Nearly 1.5 lakh road fatalities in India are reported each year, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). According to the research, 42,000 fatalities in 2021 were related to reckless and risky driving, while 87,000 deaths were linked to speeding. Cyrus Mistry, a former chairman of the Tata Group, died in a terrible accident in Palghar, Maharashtra, last month. Seven persons, all in their 20s, were killed after a speeding Audi in Bengaluru collided with a pole in August 2021.