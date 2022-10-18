UK beer delivery drivers will walk out in protest of their salary for five days.

The Unite union announced on Tuesday that approximately 1,000 GXO (GXO.N) drivers in Britain will go on strike for five days starting at the end of the month over a salary dispute, potentially causing delays in beer delivery.

According to Unite, the strikes, which will take place between October 31 and November 4, will affect the beer deliveries to pubs and other establishments from major breweries like Heineken, Stonegate, Admiral Taverns, and Shepherd Neame. Around 40% of the beer deliveries in the UK were made by GXO drivers.

On October 24, the drivers will likewise be prohibited from working continuously.

Unite claimed that GXO was demanding a cut in sick pay after employees rejected a 5% salary offer.

Unite national officer for food, drink, and agriculture Joe Clarke stated that ‘any disruption to the UK’s beer supplies is solely the result of GXO’s greed.’ ‘It must come back to the table with a proposal that our members can embrace.’

A GXO representative states that, the offer from the American logistics giant was ‘far above’ 5% and had no effect on sick leave.

‘We are devastated that the union has rejected our proposal, which is incredibly competitive and follows a salary increase above inflation the year before.’

GXO claimed it had strategies in place to lessen the effects of a strike on clients.