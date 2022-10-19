Amid XBB variant emergence, Union Health Minister urges Covid proper behaviour

Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Health Minister, has emphasised the need of sticking to Covid suitable behaviour in light of the appearance of a new variation of Covid-19, particularly in light of the approaching holiday season.

Senior health authorities and Mandaviya met on Tuesday to discuss the new Covid-19 versions, the nation’s vaccination program, and the effects of the new variants globally.

Mandaviya highlighted the importance of conducting enough testing, with a larger percentage of RTPCR tests, and effective Covid-19 surveillance to assess and manage the infection’s progress as soon as possible.

The health minister instructed staff to continue focusing on surveillance across the nation, especially through sentinel sites, including surveillance of Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) and Influenza-like Illness (ILI). Additionally, he requested that the government focus on whole genome sequencing in order to search for any potential mutation as a result of the Omicron variants in other nations.

Mandaviya also urged regulators to keep a close eye on Covid-19-related hospitalizations. He urged officials to give more vaccines, especially precautionary doses to qualified beneficiaries.