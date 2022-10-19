Apple launches Apple TV 4K (2022) in India: Details inside

Mumbai: Apple launched its Apple TV 4K (2022) globally, including in India. The 64GB storage and Wi-Fi connectivity variant is priced at Rs. 14,900 in India. A higher variant with 128GB storage and Ethernet connectivity in addition to Wi-Fi is priced at Rs. 16,900. Both variants are now available to order through Apple’s official online store in India, and will be available starting November 4.

Also Read: Alienware launches new gaming laptop in India: Price and specifications

The new streaming device runs the latest version of the Apple’s tvOS platform and has support for the HDR10+ format, Dolby Vision and HDR10. Apple TV 4K supports Ultra-HD streaming from various supported services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Disney+ Hotstar, among others. Users can also access and play Apple Arcade games on the Apple TV 4K (2022).