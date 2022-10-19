Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins 1kg gold

Abu Dhabi: An Indian national based in the UAE has won 1 kilogram gold at the second weekly e-draw of Abu Dhabi Big Tikcet. Jayakumar Thirunavukarasu, a software engineer based in Abu Dhabi has won the fortune. Jayakumar is the second winner of the weekly gold prize.

The weekly gold price was introduced this month. Big Ticket’s weekly e-draw has been giving customers the chance to win 1kg. Anyone who purchases tickets during the promotion dates will also have the opportunity to win the Dh25 million grand prize on November 3.Till October 31, people can purchase tickets online or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.