Eyes are on Rahul Gandhi’s new role as Kharge assumes the party’s top position. What the Former Party Leader Said

Rahul Gandhi, a previous head of the Congress and MP of the Wayanad Parliament, said he won’t comment on what his future position will be since ‘that is for the president to decide’ after Mallikarjun Kharge easily defeated Shashi Tharoor in the race for party president.

Rahul Gandhi stated on Wednesday that the Congress president will decide where he is to be deployed, despite being repeatedly asked to occupy the top position by senior party figures and state party units.

‘I am unable to remark on the duties of the Congress President; Mr. Kharge should do so. What my function is would be decided by the President’, stated Congressman Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday in Andhra Pradesh during the Bharat Jodo Yatra before the results were formally announced.

Rahul Gandhi stated that the Congress president serves as the party’s ultimate decision-maker and that he will choose how the Congress party advances.

With 7897 votes, Mallikarjun Kharge defeated Shashi Tharoor for the presidency of the Congress; Tharoor received roughly 1000 votes. 416 votes in total were disqualified.

In a statement congratulating newly elected Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Shashi Tharoor of the Congress said, ‘I feel the resuscitation of our party has genuinely begun today.’