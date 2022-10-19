Girls father among 4 people detained in a suspected honour killing in Karnataka.

When police in Bagalkot, Karnataka, looked into a report of a 17-year-old girl going missing, they discovered that she and a 25-year-old Dalit man with whom she was having an affair were allegedly killed by her father and some relatives. The bodies, according to the authorities, were tossed into a river and have not yet been found.

The girl’s father and three other relatives were apprehended by police on Tuesday for the killings, while three other suspects remain at large.

‘Four people—including the father of the girl—have been detained, and three others are on the run. The bodies, which were dumped into a river close to the Alamatti River, have not yet been found,’ said SP Jayaprakash of Bagalkot.

The girl ran away from her residence within days, after the girl’s family told Kasargod-based Vishwanath to avoid the girl. She was located in Mangaluru by the family, who then brought her home.

The girl was adamant that she would marry Vishwanath, nevertheless. The family eventually requested a meeting to discuss marriage and instructed her to call Vishwanath. She called Vishwanath early on October 1 and they met at Naragund as her father and some relatives waited in two cars nearby, said the police.

According to the authorities, Vishwanath was allegedly strangled with her ‘dupatta’ in one automobile as she was battered to death inside another. The victims were thereafter stripped of their robes and dumped into Krishna River close to Hanagund. Police officer said, ‘They removed clothing on purpose to make the work easier for fish and crocodiles.’

Her father reported his daughter missing on October 7 to the Bagalkot rural police, claiming she had left the house on September 28 and never came back.

Police discovered phone communications between the girl, her father, a relative, and Vishwanath up to October 1 while conducting their investigation. When the authorities questioned her father, he admitted to the crime.

A police official from the rural police station in Bagalkot stated, ‘We are unable to trace the bodies as it is a big river.’