Gulf country launches new work permit for expats

Manama: Bahrain has introduced a new work permit card for expatriates. The government has decided to open worker registration centres all over the country. All eligible residents can apply for the permit at these centres. The Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA) and the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) announced this.

The new permit would be linked to ‘vocational standards’. This means that workers would have to provide proof of their skills and capabilities to take up a job. The card will have a QR code. On scanning this code, all the information about the worker and their proficiency would be available.

As per the new announcement, all qualified and eligible workers with valid residency, who do not face any charges for legal violations, can apply for the card at worker registration centres, which will soon be set up across the country. The card will feature the vocational skills and other personal details of an individual.

Residents who have charges of violations would not be allowed to apply for the card. All eligible would have to pay fees to issue and renew the permit, health insurance and departure expenses, in addition to a monthly fee and registration cost. The amount of fees and the locations of the new registration centres will be announced later.