Indian Railways to operate 211 special trains: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to run 211 special trains for the convenience of passengers during upcoming festival season. These festival special trains will connect cities like Darbhanga, Azamgarh, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Firozpur, Patna, Katihar and Amritsar.

Also Read: IRCTC announces tour package to northeast India: Details

The national transporter will run a total of 2561 trips of 211 special trains (in pairs) till Chhath Puja this year. Railways informed that it have deployed Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel at major stations to ensure passenger safety. It also opened ‘May I Help You’ booths at major stations.