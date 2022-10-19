DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSIndia

IRCTC announces tour package to northeast India: Details

Oct 19, 2022, 06:48 pm IST

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced an affordable tour package to north-eastern sides of India. The 6-nights and 7-days tour package will cover places like Imphal-Moirang-Kohima-Khonoma. The tour starts on November 30.

IRCTC informed that the travellers will be travelling via tourist vehicle, depending upon the group size and the package includes breakfast and dinner. It will cost Rs 31,830 per person. Passengers can book the package  via IRCTC’s official website.

